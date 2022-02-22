COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Media coordinator wants set of “I Survived” books for students

CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - The media coordinator at Chadbourn Elementary School is hoping to get enough funding to buy an entire classroom set of the New York Times bestselling fictional series, I Survived. Dannelle Hinson is hoping to get donations through DonorsChoose, an online charity that helps teachers get money for school projects and supplies.

The name of her project is a takeoff from the fictional series. Its called, I Survived Teaching During a Pandemic, 2022.

“I Survived Teaching During a Pandemic, 2022 is a grant written to supply each fourth and fifth grade class as well as the media center at Chadbourn Elementary School with an entire class set of the historical fiction series, I Survived, by Lauren Tashis,” Hinson said. “These books will be used during library media classes to integrate history, literature and research skills. The books will then be donated to the individual classrooms to build each classroom library.”

Hinson needs $682 to buy the books. Once she is fully funded, DonorsChoose will purchase the books and deliver them to the school.

“As the media coordinator at the school, I plan to read the books with each of the classes during their scheduled library media classes and complete research projects based on the historical content presented in each book,” she said.

