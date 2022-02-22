Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Media coordinator wants set of “I Survived” books for students

Media coordinator at Chadbourn Elementary wants set of New York Times Bestselling series “I...
Media coordinator at Chadbourn Elementary wants set of New York Times Bestselling series “I Survived” for students(WSAW)
By Frances Weller
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - The media coordinator at Chadbourn Elementary School is hoping to get enough funding to buy an entire classroom set of the New York Times bestselling fictional series, I Survived. Dannelle Hinson is hoping to get donations through DonorsChoose, an online charity that helps teachers get money for school projects and supplies.

The name of her project is a takeoff from the fictional series. Its called, I Survived Teaching During a Pandemic, 2022.

I Survived Teaching During a Pandemic, 2022 is a grant written to supply each fourth and fifth grade class as well as the media center at Chadbourn Elementary School with an entire class set of the historical fiction series, I Survived, by Lauren Tashis,” Hinson said. “These books will be used during library media classes to integrate history, literature and research skills. The books will then be donated to the individual classrooms to build each classroom library.”

Hinson needs $682 to buy the books. Once she is fully funded, DonorsChoose will purchase the books and deliver them to the school.

“As the media coordinator at the school, I plan to read the books with each of the classes during their scheduled library media classes and complete research projects based on the historical content presented in each book,” she said.

If you would like to donate to Ms. Hinson’s project, click here.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dive crews are searching Monday for the body of former Chadbourn police chief Anthony Spivey in...
UPDATE: Dive crews suspend search for former Chadbourn police chief in Lumber River until morning
Detectives with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting death along...
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting death as homicide
On. Feb. 16, Scott Prevatte, 39, pleaded guilty to three counts of taking indecent liberties...
Man pleads guilty to sex crimes which occurred about 20 years ago
Gavin Munn can be seen on the new Netflix show, "Raising Dion." (Source: Instagram GavinWMunn)
Middle school student from Wilmington talks about acting success in two shows
The items retrieved from the investigation.
Pender County Sheriff’s Office seizes 10,000 fentanyl pills

Latest News

For nearly five hours, commissioners in Brunswick County heard from department heads on the...
Brunswick County leaders discuss department goals for FY2022/23
In January, “green carpet” event was held for premiere of Wilmington-produced ‘Birdies’
‘Birdies,’ a locally filmed movie available now to audiences worldwide
On Friday, June 10, H.E.R. will be bringing the Back of My Mind Tour to the Port City.
H.E.R., The War on Drugs, The Black Crowes announce shows in Wilmington
One person was injured after multiple shots were fired in a mobile home park south of Chadbourn...
Man injured when multiple shots fired at Chadbourn mobile home park