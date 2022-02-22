Columbus County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting death as homicide

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Detectives with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting death along McMillan Road as a homicide.

According to Chief Deputy Aaron Herring, the owner of a home on McMillan Road, which is north of Chadbourn, returned Monday morning to find a woman shot in bed. According to Chief Deputy Herring, the homeowner and the woman were acquaintances, and the owner had let the woman stay in the home.

Investigators are conducting interviews, and are not prepared to release the victim’s name until they notify family members.

WECT will continue to follow this story, and bring you new details as they become available.

