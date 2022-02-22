Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

‘Birdies,’ a locally filmed movie available now to audiences worldwide

In January, “green carpet” event was held for premiere of Wilmington-produced ‘Birdies’
In January, “green carpet” event was held for premiere of Wilmington-produced ‘Birdies’
By Frances Weller
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Birdies, a film shot, produced and directed in Wilmington was released to audiences worldwide Tuesday. The flick can be rented or purchased.

Birdies comes from writer Dave Longo’s real-life experiences working at a golf course and the stories he shared with the film’s executive producer, Brandon Luck.

Last month, the movie was premiered in Wilmington at Thalian Hall.

The story follows a washed-up golf pro hired at a struggling course, Twin Pines, which according to IMDb is “a failing country club where maintaining a buzz is par for the course.” The owner puts the club on the line, betting his team can beat the golfers from the town’s wealthy, well-to-do country club, Magnolia Point.

Local viewers will recognize several familiar faces to the Wilmington film industry and local theatre.

To rent or purchase the movie, click here.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dive crews are searching Monday for the body of former Chadbourn police chief Anthony Spivey in...
UPDATE: Dive crews suspend search for former Chadbourn police chief in Lumber River until morning
Detectives with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting death along...
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting death as homicide
On. Feb. 16, Scott Prevatte, 39, pleaded guilty to three counts of taking indecent liberties...
Man pleads guilty to sex crimes which occurred about 20 years ago
Gavin Munn can be seen on the new Netflix show, "Raising Dion." (Source: Instagram GavinWMunn)
Middle school student from Wilmington talks about acting success in two shows
The items retrieved from the investigation.
Pender County Sheriff’s Office seizes 10,000 fentanyl pills

Latest News

For nearly five hours, commissioners in Brunswick County heard from department heads on the...
Brunswick County leaders discuss department goals for FY2022/23
Media coordinator at Chadbourn Elementary wants set of New York Times Bestselling series “I...
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Media coordinator wants set of “I Survived” books for students
One person was injured after multiple shots were fired in a mobile home park south of Chadbourn...
Man injured when multiple shots fired at Chadbourn mobile home park
On Friday, June 10, H.E.R. will be bringing the Back of My Mind Tour to the Port City.
H.E.R., The War on Drugs, The Black Crowes announce shows in Wilmington