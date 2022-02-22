‘Birdies,’ a locally filmed movie available now to audiences worldwide

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Birdies, a film shot, produced and directed in Wilmington was released to audiences worldwide Tuesday. The flick can be rented or purchased.

Birdies comes from writer Dave Longo’s real-life experiences working at a golf course and the stories he shared with the film’s executive producer, Brandon Luck.

Last month, the movie was premiered in Wilmington at Thalian Hall.

The story follows a washed-up golf pro hired at a struggling course, Twin Pines, which according to IMDb is “a failing country club where maintaining a buzz is par for the course.” The owner puts the club on the line, betting his team can beat the golfers from the town’s wealthy, well-to-do country club, Magnolia Point.

Local viewers will recognize several familiar faces to the Wilmington film industry and local theatre.

