Wrightsville Beach bridge repairs raising concerns for boaters

Cables with caution tape under the South Banks Channel Bridge in Wrightsville Beach.
Cables with caution tape under the South Banks Channel Bridge in Wrightsville Beach.
By Mara McJilton
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina Department of Transportation contract crews are doing repairs on the South Banks Channel Bridge in Wrightsville Beach through the Fall.

The right lane of the bridge is closed heading into Wrightsville Beach, but this work is impacting boaters too.

According to a release from DOT, the contractor has taken the following precautions:

  • Yellow safety ropes have been positioned and flagged on both the south and north outside columns of the bridge to prevent boaters from entering an area with cables for the safe span, which is temporary work platform underneath bridge.
  • Cables are being flagged along the safe span, which continues to be built.
  • Dawn to dusk hazard lights have been positioned across the bridge to provide nighttime awareness.
  • Two construction signs have been placed on both the south and north sides of the bridge alerting boaters of a low clearance and to use an alternate route.

The cables are about three feet above the surface of the water at high tide, but even with caution tape across the cables, and a few dim lights at night, boaters say it’s not enough of a warning.

There is also a sign on top of the bridge, but boaters say it’s not something you notice until you get close to the bridge, and if you are going too fast, it’s too late to stop in time.

“Maybe some caution buoys, you know, strung across there every 50 yards or so would definitely alert the boaters day or night,” said Captain Scott Collins with Sea Tow Wrightsville Beach. “At least, you know, I think the lights should be a lot brighter for nighttime activities. We don’t have the traffic down here this time of year, but as long as the construction is gonna go on, the nighttime boaters will be out as the weather gets better.”

Underneath the bridge is a no wake zone, but leading up to the bridge it is not, which is why there are growing concerns for boaters and nearby residents.

Captain Collins says one of his concerns is that a boater will be approaching the bridge too fast and not realize that they can’t make it under the bridge until it’s too late.

The release states “These precautions will be reviewed often to ensure they are visible and working to alert the public of these changes.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

