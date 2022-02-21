Senior Connect
WANTED: Police seek person in connection with larceny at home improvement store

The individual was involved in a theft of goods totaling around $1,000, police say.
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - A person is being sought by Surf City Police Department in connection with a larceny at Lowe’s Home Improvement store on January 16, 2022.

The person pictured was involved in the theft of goods totaling around $1,000, police say. The photos show some distinctive tattoos on the suspect’s forearms.

Upon leaving the store, the suspect drove away in a black Toyota Corolla with black wheels.

Anyone who recognizes this person is asked to contact the Surf City PD at (910) 328-7711. Anonymous tips can be made by texting the keyword surfcity to CRIMES (274637) or by scanning the QR code below.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

