The state of beer in North Carolina, brewers meet to talk craft beer in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Many businesses hit hard during the pandemic never recovered.. and ended up having to close. But others stayed afloat and some have thrived as the economy has improved with decreasing COVID numbers.

On Monday, members of the North Carolina Craft Brewers Guild’s met to talk brewing, and WECT caught up with a few of the members. Executive Director Lisa Parker said while the pandemic certainly affected their industry, 2021 saw even more breweries begin.

“We saw 38 breweries open in 2021 and that was during the pandemic which I find to be an exceptional number and I think that tells us a lot about the growth of the industry. And how there are still consumers who want to come out and want to visit our tap rooms and want to drink our local product,” she said.

That’s good news for local economies.

“North Carolina Craft breweries play a critical role in the revitalization of many of our rural areas and downtowns,” she said.

You don’t need to look far to see this playing out in Wilmington, take the North 4th street part of Downtown and you’ll find new shops, bars, and restaurants and two newer breweries. The Guild’s executive Director Lisa Parker said these breweries are attracting new visitors --- and helping local economies.

“We see craft beer tourism gaining momentum and gaining speed around the state where consumers come into North Carolina to experience the craft beer scene,” Parker Said.

And that craft beer seen is still growing, there’s more than 350 craft breweries in our state --- and several of the are located here in Southeast North Carolina.

Some people see all these breweries and ask if we’re reaching a saturation point. But Guild President, and co-founder of Southern Pines Brewing Micah Niebauer says Wilmington is a perfect example of how multiple breweries can coexist.

“I think there is still a lot of room to grow and Wilmington is a great example of a city that has just flourished with a great local craft beer scene and people around the state see Wilmington as one of the most exciting places to get beer from,” he said.

And it’s not just Wilmington, from Surf City in Pender County all the way to Ocean Isle Beach in Brunswick craft breweries are popping up in unexpected places.

Niebaure says there’s just something about the local aspect that will keep bringing people back

“The fact that they are in the neighborhoods and that they hire local people and that money spent in those businesses stays in those communities and that local and independent aspect that makes craft beer unique, is so special and is what we need to preserve.”

And if you had any doubts the craft beer community is thriving in Wilmington, yet another North Carolina company is opening up a taproom here. Oden Brewing out of Greensboro is opening a second location in Wilmington’s ‘soda pop’ district in the spring of this year

