Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

New Hanover Co. commissioners call Chemours’ plan “grossly inadequate” in letter to NCDEQ

The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners says it believes that Chemours’ proposed plan to...
The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners says it believes that Chemours’ proposed plan to sample drinking water in the county is “grossly inadequate” in a letter to the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality (NCDEQ).
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners says it believes that Chemours’ proposed plan to sample drinking water in the county is “grossly inadequate” in a letter to the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality (NCDEQ).

“On February 1, as required by NCDEQ, Chemours sent its plan to your office, proposing to test private wells that are the primary source of drinking water on properties that are within half a mile of the Cape Fear River,” the commissioners state in a letter to NCDEQ Secretary Elizabeth S. Biser. “We have each received a copy of this proposed plan, and believe it is grossly inadequate and does not come close to extending the protections of the consent order to our residents. We request that your office carefully review Chemours’ plan, and offer a counter plan or directives that ensure New Hanover County’s residents are provided with the same level of protection that others nearby the plant receive.”

New Hanover County Public Health Director David Howard also sent a letter to Biser stating that Chemours’ proposed plan falls well short especially when compared to the company’s response in counties adjacent to the Chemours Fayetteville Works plant. He also took issue with the timing of when sampling would begin.

“With respect to the timing of this plan, our residents have been exposed to these harmful chemicals at unknown and possibly very high levels, for decades, yet Chemours proposes to wait another six months after the plan approval to begin sampling and testing well water in New Hanover County,” Howard said in the letter. “This is an insult and a blatant disregard for the health and welfare of our residents and visitors. Sampling should begin within two months, as happened for the other counties where sampling began within approximately two months after the discovery of PFAS in groundwater near the plant.”

The commissioners’ and Howard’s letters can be seen in full below:

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is recovering in the hospital after a fight broke out at Hooters, ending with shots fired.
One injured in shooting during fight at Hooters
Charles Edward Quick, 43, was arrested on Thursday.
Man arrested for sex crimes involving a minor
On. Feb. 16, Scott Prevatte, 39, pleaded guilty to three counts of taking indecent liberties...
Man pleads guilty to sex crimes which occurred about 20 years ago
Dive crews are searching Monday for the body of former Chadbourn police chief Anthony Spivey in...
Sheriff: Dive crews looking for former Chadbourn police chief in Lumber River
The housing market trend is still booming into 2022.
Housing market and remodeling businesses booming into 2022

Latest News

An interactive breakdown of some of the region’s worst intersections for accidents
Data shows which intersections are most dangerous in Wilmington
The Voter Registration Applications warns applicants they cannot vote while still on probation...
New details on voter fraud indictments in Brunswick Co.
Tracking Traffic: An interactive breakdown of some of the region’s worst intersections for accidents
Watch out for romance scams
Romance catfish scams are on the rise