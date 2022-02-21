NCDOT donates pipes to build artificial reefs off Brunswick County coast

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A partnership between NCDOT and the Divison of Marine Fisheries will turn damaged concrete pipes into artificial reefs.

“We’re doing this, basically, to provide habitat for a variety of fish species as well as a place for people to fish and people to scuba dive,” said Jordan Byrum, the artificial reef coordinator for the Divison of Marine Fisheries.

Sinking concrete objects to the bottom of the sea to help build habitats for marine life isn’t unheard of. In the past, states have dumped old cars and appliances in the water to try to help grow these reefs. Things have changed since then and the state is looking for cleaner materials for those projects.

“It’s things that are clean, that are free from any type of contaminants or pollutants, no oil, grease, anything like that,” said Byrum. “We also want to find something that is sturdy, that is stable and isn’t going to break down over time.”

Concrete fits all of those requirements and won’t easily be buried by the sand.

These pipes in particular are too damaged for anything the DOT would have used them for. Over a thousand tons of pipe were taken from the DOT’s maintenance yard in Columbus County. They were replaced after being damaged by Hurricanes Matthew and Florence. The department’s Bladen County maintenance yard sent more than 100 tons of similarly damaged pipe to be used in the project last week.

Right now, the tons of concrete are at the Port of Wilmington but by the end of spring, they’ll be at the bottom of the ocean near Oak Island and the Shallotte Inlet.

“When you drop something on the bottom, it doesn’t take long for fish to start to utilize it,” said Byrum. “For instance, we sank a tugboat a couple years ago right before Hurricane Florence. When it hit the bottom, I was diving probably 30 minutes after it hit the bottom and there were already fish on the tugboat on the bottom.”

Smaller fish love using the holes of those pipes to hide from bigger fish -- while bigger fish will be on the hunt for those smaller species that are drawn to that area. That’s good news for anglers in Brunswick County.

The donation from the DOT is good news for the state’s wallet, too. The Divison of Fisheries has a $500,000 budget for this project, and the free concrete is allowing their money to go a bit further. Meanwhile, it would cost NCDOT $65,000 to dispose of the concrete.

