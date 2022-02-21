Senior Connect
On missing girl’s fourth birthday, family holds out hope

The reward for information on the disappearance of 4-year-old Lina Khil is now $250,000.
By KABB/WOAI staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KABB/WOAI) - The reward to find a missing girl in Texas has increased again. It is now at $250,000.

It’s been two months since Lina Khil disappeared, and her family is holding out hope she’ll be found.

“It’s very important to observe her birthday, but also to keep hope that she’s going to come home,” said Pamela Allen of Eagles Flight Advocacy & Outreach.

Sunday was Lina’s fourth birthday. Two months ago, she went missing from a playground at the apartment complex where she lived.

A solemn celebration was held as the family and search teams keep their hopes alive that she will be found safe.

Those involved wanted “to let the community know that we are still looking for her and we’re still praying for the best,” Allen said.

Before the observance began, a donation of $80,000 was called in to the Islamic center, increasing the total reward for any information that leads to Lina’s whereabouts to $250,000.

Riaz Khil, Lina’s father, said the community coming together and standing with him is motivating him to keep going.

Through an interpreter, he said he spends his day and nights waiting for a phone call that she’s been found, and every day that passes is painful.

“If someone has lost someone, they will know my pain,” Khil said. ”This is a pain that is increasing, not decreasing. My day and night are not relaxed. I’m in deep pain.”

He released four doves, one for each year of Lina’s life. Another 12 doves were released by family and friends, sending their love for Lina and her safe return.

A father in agony is asking the community to pray for Lina.

“The only message I have for Lina we are trying to find you, and we will find you,” Khil said.

Copyright 2022 KABB and WOAI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

