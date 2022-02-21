Middle school student from Wilmington talks about acting success in two shows

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Gavin Munn, a student at Noble Middle School in Wilmington, is only twelve; yet, he stars in two television shows.

Gavin’s acting career started at the age of four and he has worked on major theatrical films, top rated TV shows, nationally viewed commercials and performed on stage in theater productions.

You can see Gavin in the Number one ranked series on HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones and on Netflix’s Raising Dion.

At the young age of 12, Gavin has worked alongside actors including Zac Efron, John Goodman, Danny McBride and Adam Devine.

