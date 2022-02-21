Senior Connect
Man pleads guilty to sex crimes which occurred about 20 years ago

On. Feb. 16, Scott Prevatte, 39, pleaded guilty to three counts of taking indecent liberties...
On. Feb. 16, Scott Prevatte, 39, pleaded guilty to three counts of taking indecent liberties with children and one count of attempted statutory sex offense.(NHCSO (custom credit) | NHCSO)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man pleaded guilty last week to sexually assaulting two children about two decades in New Hanover County.

On. Feb. 16, Scott Prevatte, 39, pleaded guilty to three counts of taking indecent liberties with children and one count of attempted statutory sex offense.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, the crimes occurred 20 years ago, when Prevatte was a teenager. He admitted to sexually assaulting two young boys at his local church, where he helped with the children’s Sunday school classes.

Prevatte was sentenced under the guidelines contemporary to the time the sexual assaults took place. He was sentenced to 18 months in prison followed by five years of supervised probation. He also will have to register as a sex offender for 30 years.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

