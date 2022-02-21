First Alert Forecast: big springtime feels for February’s final full week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Sunsets have shifted past 6 p.m... Tree pollen levels are perking up... Daffodils are blooming... Yes, the Cape Fear Region is already seeing signs of spring and, through the week ahead, a warm high pressure ridge will only add to the vibe of the changing seasons!

Presidents’ Day Monday starts things off with variable clouds, a few stray showers, light southerly breezes, and rebounding temperatures. Expect afternoon highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s in most places. Of course, near the 52-degree ocean, some beach communities may stay a few degrees cooler.

Catch your seven-day forecast, which features much toastier weather at times, here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Remember, anytime you like and for whatever location you choose, you can always extend to a ten-day forecast with your WECT Weather App.

