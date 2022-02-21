First Alert Forecast: an April-like feel for February’s final full week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Sunsets have shifted past 6 p.m... Tree pollen levels are perking up... Daffodils are blooming... Yes, the Cape Fear Region is already seeing signs of spring and, through the week ahead, a warm high pressure ridge will only add to the vibe of the changing seasons!

After a warmer Presidents’ Day Monday with variable clouds, a few stray showers and rebounding temperatures, more warmth is on the way! Expect tomorrow to be slightly warmer with highs in the comfortable lower 70s, southerly breezes, and minimal shower chances as sun dominates the forecast. Of course, near the 52-degree ocean, some beach communities may stay a few degrees cooler.

Catch your seven-day forecast, which features much toastier weather at times, here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Remember, anytime you like and for whatever location you choose, you can always extend to a ten-day forecast with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.