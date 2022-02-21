Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Dashcam shows head-on collision involving Wisconsin police cruiser

A Wisconsin police cruiser captured the moment where another driver hit the vehicle
By Nick Viviani and Gray News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) - Police in Wisconsin have released a dashcam video that shows the moments that led up to a head-on collision involving a police cruiser.

WMTV reports the Middleton Police Department said a patrol officer and a dispatcher were hurt in a Feb. 15 collision and taken to the hospital for treatment. They both had minor injuries and were released.

The police department described the video as “yet another reminder of the dangers of operating while intoxicated,” noting that this was the fifth cruiser involved in a collision with someone subsequently arrested for driving under the influence.

In this instance, a 26-year-old man was charged with operating while intoxicated, operating while left of center and operating after revocation.

The video shows a Mazda sedan traveling in the wrong direction on a four-lane road. As the vehicle approached the police cruiser, the audio indicates the officer activated the siren in an ultimately unsuccessful bid to get the driver’s attention and avoid a collision.

Two vehicles, including a Middleton Police Dept. cruiser, are towed from a crash scene on...
Two vehicles, including a Middleton Police Dept. cruiser, are towed from a crash scene on Century Ave., on Feb. 15.(WMTV/Jeremy Nichols)

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office had taken over the investigation into the crash.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is recovering in the hospital after a fight broke out at Hooters, ending with shots fired.
One injured in shooting during fight at Hooters
Charles Edward Quick, 43, was arrested on Thursday.
Man arrested for sex crimes involving a minor
On. Feb. 16, Scott Prevatte, 39, pleaded guilty to three counts of taking indecent liberties...
Man pleads guilty to sex crimes which occurred about 20 years ago
Dive crews are searching Monday for the body of former Chadbourn police chief Anthony Spivey in...
Sheriff: Dive crews looking for former Chadbourn police chief in Lumber River
The housing market trend is still booming into 2022.
Housing market and remodeling businesses booming into 2022

Latest News

Jane Marczewski, known professionally as Nightbirde, lost her four-year battle with cancer. She...
‘America’s Got Talent’ singer Nightbirde dies from cancer at 31
A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
Putin orders forces to ‘maintain peace’ in eastern Ukraine
UNCW’s swimming and diving coaches Bobby Guntoro and Beau Bunn were both named 2021-22 Coaches...
UNCW swimming and diving coaches Guntoro and Bunn receive top honors
FILE - John Velazquez rides Medina Spirit across the finish line to win the 147th running of...
Medina Spirit’s Kentucky Derby win invalidated
The Villages at Battleship Point
Development group requests annexation of west bank property into Town of Leland