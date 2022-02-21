Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Bat falcon spotted in US for first time

The bat falcon bird was spotted for the first time in the U.S.
The bat falcon bird was spotted for the first time in the U.S.(U.S. Department of Fish and Wildlife)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A bird from Central and South America has been spotted in the United States for the very first time.

The “bat falcon” was captured on camera at the Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge in Texas in December, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The agency posted two photos of the bird taken by photographer Peter Witt on Facebook last week.

The Santa Ana Wildlife Refuge said that, based on its appearance, the bat falcon is believed to be a juvenile.

The refuge said the bat falcon usually breeds in tropical Mexico, Central and South America, and Trinidad.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

A man is recovering in the hospital after a fight broke out at Hooters, ending with shots fired.
One injured in shooting during fight at Hooters
Charles Edward Quick, 43, was arrested on Thursday.
Man arrested for sex crimes involving a minor
On. Feb. 16, Scott Prevatte, 39, pleaded guilty to three counts of taking indecent liberties...
Man pleads guilty to sex crimes which occurred about 20 years ago
Dive crews are searching Monday for the body of former Chadbourn police chief Anthony Spivey in...
Sheriff: Dive crews looking for former Chadbourn police chief in Lumber River
The housing market trend is still booming into 2022.
Housing market and remodeling businesses booming into 2022

Latest News

Letreese was shot several times during a drive-by shooting.
7-year-old dies after shielding younger sister in drive-by shooting
The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners says it believes that Chemours’ proposed plan to...
New Hanover Co. commissioners call Chemours’ plan “grossly inadequate” in letter to NCDEQ
A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
US, EU to impose Russia sanctions amid Ukraine crisis
Letreese was shot several times during a drive-by shooting.
7-year-old dies after shielding younger sister in drive-by shooting
Putin signs decree recognizing two separatist-controlled regions in Ukraine as fears of an...
U.S. officials: Russia preparing violent invasion