Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Anti-Semitic flyers found in Colorado neighborhood

Members of a community near Denver are upset after anti-Semitic flyers were left in their front yards. (Source: KMGH/CNN/Ken Buffington)
By Colette Bordelon
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KMGH) - Members of a community near Denver are upset after anti-Semitic flyers were left in their front yards.

The flyers have a photo of President Joe Biden and the slogan “Let’s Go Brandon,” an anti-Biden phrase. The flyers also read, “Every single aspect of the Biden administration is Jewish.”

Ken Buffington is one resident who received a flyer, and it impacted him on a personal level – while he was raised Catholic, his wife is Jewish, and their children were raised Jewish.

He saw on his security cameras that the flyers were thrown on his lawn at 2:24 a.m.

“It says, ‘Every single aspect of the COVID agenda is Jewish,’” Buffington read from the flyer. “I don’t see how they can even make that claim.”

The flyers were reported to local police, but authorities said they are not criminal in nature and are considered freedom of speech. Thus, they won’t be investigated any further.

“Whether they consider this a criminal act of not, it’s still to me some form of a hate crime,” Buffington said.

Regardless of legality, Buffington said there’s no question about the message on the papers.

“It’s upsetting, it’s disturbing – I have no words really,” he said.

Copyright 2022 KMGH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is recovering in the hospital after a fight broke out at Hooters, ending with shots fired.
One injured in shooting during fight at Hooters
Charles Edward Quick, 43, was arrested on Thursday.
Man arrested for sex crimes involving a minor
On. Feb. 16, Scott Prevatte, 39, pleaded guilty to three counts of taking indecent liberties...
Man pleads guilty to sex crimes which occurred about 20 years ago
Dive crews are searching Monday for the body of former Chadbourn police chief Anthony Spivey in...
Sheriff: Dive crews looking for former Chadbourn police chief in Lumber River
The housing market trend is still booming into 2022.
Housing market and remodeling businesses booming into 2022

Latest News

A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
US to impose new sanctions amid Ukraine crisis
Letreese was shot several times during a drive-by shooting.
7-year-old dies after shielding younger sister in drive-by shooting
The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners says it believes that Chemours’ proposed plan to...
New Hanover Co. commissioners call Chemours’ plan “grossly inadequate” in letter to NCDEQ
Letreese was shot several times during a drive-by shooting.
7-year-old dies after shielding younger sister in drive-by shooting
Putin signs decree recognizing two separatist-controlled regions in Ukraine as fears of an...
U.S. officials: Russia preparing violent invasion