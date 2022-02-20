Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Hundreds show up to annual Kure Beach Polar Plunge

Plungers braving the cold water temperatures at the Polar Plunge on Saturday.
Plungers braving the cold water temperatures at the Polar Plunge on Saturday.(WECT)
By Anna Austin Boyers
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The weather may have been on the warmer side this weekend, but that wasn’t the same for the ocean water.

Hundreds of people showed up in Kure Beach on Saturday afternoon, to “freeze for a reason”, supporting the Special Olympics organization of New Hanover County.

“I think it’s great everyone is coming out for a good cause. Everyone is here, having fun, and happy even though it’s a little cold,” said Plunge Participant and Special Olympics Coach Cassie Danforth.

The event was held at the Kure Beach Pier, and there were plenty of activities to partake in before the plunge.

There were food trucks, a costume contest, and even a race earlier in the day, followed by the awaited run into the Atlantic Ocean. The water, a crisp 51 degrees.

“It was freezing cold,” said Plunger Daniel Vestal. “So I started over there, ran as fast as I could, I think I lasted about 45 seconds.”

The water may have been cold, but plungers like Vestal say it’s about more than that.

“Just celebrate each other, no matter what differences you have, and just be together and come together,” Vestal said.

Plungers braving those cold temperatures for the Special Olympic Athletes in their communities.

“They make my week,” said Danforth I could be having the worst week and I’ll show up to practice and they’ll hug me and high five me, they make me so happy. I love them.”

The event raised a little over $53,000, and all of that money will go to benefit the athletes in New Hanover County.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is recovering in the hospital after a fight broke out at Hooters, ending with shots fired.
One injured in shooting during fight at Hooters
Charles Edward Quick, 43, was arrested on Thursday.
Man arrested for sex crimes involving a minor
Jayden Goodman
UPDATE: Horry County child found safe
Active crime scene of reported stabbing at Watts Landing in Hampstead
Identities released of two people fatally stabbed in Hampstead area; suspect makes first court appearance
The Wilmington community honors the life of Demetrius Greene 25 years after his death.
Wilmington community honors Demetrius Greene 25 years after his death

Latest News

File photo of alcohol in the store.
Area law enforcement partners with agencies to reduce alcohol offenses
Charles Edward Quick, 43, was arrested on Thursday.
Man arrested for sex crimes involving a minor
Jayden Goodman
UPDATE: Horry County child found safe
A man is recovering in the hospital after a fight broke out at Hooters, ending with shots fired.
One injured in shooting during fight at Hooters