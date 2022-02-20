Hundreds show up to annual Kure Beach Polar Plunge

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The weather may have been on the warmer side this weekend, but that wasn’t the same for the ocean water.

Hundreds of people showed up in Kure Beach on Saturday afternoon, to “freeze for a reason”, supporting the Special Olympics organization of New Hanover County.

“I think it’s great everyone is coming out for a good cause. Everyone is here, having fun, and happy even though it’s a little cold,” said Plunge Participant and Special Olympics Coach Cassie Danforth.

The event was held at the Kure Beach Pier, and there were plenty of activities to partake in before the plunge.

There were food trucks, a costume contest, and even a race earlier in the day, followed by the awaited run into the Atlantic Ocean. The water, a crisp 51 degrees.

“It was freezing cold,” said Plunger Daniel Vestal. “So I started over there, ran as fast as I could, I think I lasted about 45 seconds.”

The water may have been cold, but plungers like Vestal say it’s about more than that.

“Just celebrate each other, no matter what differences you have, and just be together and come together,” Vestal said.

Plungers braving those cold temperatures for the Special Olympic Athletes in their communities.

“They make my week,” said Danforth I could be having the worst week and I’ll show up to practice and they’ll hug me and high five me, they make me so happy. I love them.”

The event raised a little over $53,000, and all of that money will go to benefit the athletes in New Hanover County.

