Housing market and remodeling businesses booming into 2022

The housing market trend is still booming into 2022.(WDAM Staff)
By Anna Austin Boyers
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Spring Home Show was held at the convention center this weekend, and large crowds came along with it.

Much like the current housing market in New Hanover County, the event was booming.

“As of recent, since the turn around after the holiday season, it’s been great,” said Brand Ambassador for Granite Transformations Jocque Hunter. “People are getting taxes back, it’s been booming. It’s been alright for sure.”

The expo had a variety of businesses, from hot-tub installations, countertop and granite companies, and outdoor patio furniture.

Since January of 2021, homes in Wilmington have sold for 12% more than what they did a year ago.

New Hanover County as a whole has been in a seller’s market for over a year, and that’s keeping home improvement businesses working around the clock.

“Right now, we’re staying extremely busy,” said BathPro Owner Chuck Smith. “We’re 10-12 weeks out. So, really can’t complain about the business.”

Smith is the owner of a North Carolina based bathroom remodeling company, and says that even through shipping delays and inflation of products, they’re still on track for another record year.

“We have shipping delays, and of course COVID too, but we are battling through it,” said Smith. “We had the best year we’ve ever had last year. So, we can’t complain too bad about that.”

Even though the industry is such an up and down market, businesses are confident that the housing trend will continue to go upward.

“It’s kind of like a top down thing,” said Hunter. “As prices go up, a lot of people are deterred from doing a lot of expensive projects in their home. Like I said, this too shall pass, so I think it’ll keep up.”

The Wilmington Home Show will make another appearance at the convention center this year, this time for their Fall Home Show on October 29th and 30th.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

