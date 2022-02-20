First Alert Forecast: chilly & dry to wrap up the weekend, warmer days coming soon

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thanks for checking in to your First Alert Forecast this Sunday! Following a late-week run at 70s and a much cooler yet seasonable Saturday in the 60s, expect unseasonably cool lower and middle 50s Sunday.

Frosty 30s are likely through Sunday morning with stout north and easterly breezes making it feel like the middle and even lower 20s at times, but a return to the 70s comes by the middle of next week..

Catch those details in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, any time you like and for any location you choose, tap into a full ten-day outlook on your WECT Weather App. The app is and will always be a free download for your device!

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.