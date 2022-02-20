Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: chilly & dry to wrap up the weekend, warmer days coming soon

Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. evening, Feb. 19, 2022
By Claire Fry
Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thanks for checking in to your First Alert Forecast this Sunday! Following a late-week run at 70s and a much cooler yet seasonable Saturday in the 60s, expect unseasonably cool lower and middle 50s Sunday.

Frosty 30s are likely through Sunday morning with stout north and easterly breezes making it feel like the middle and even lower 20s at times, but a return to the 70s comes by the middle of next week..

Catch those details in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, any time you like and for any location you choose, tap into a full ten-day outlook on your WECT Weather App. The app is and will always be a free download for your device!

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is recovering in the hospital after a fight broke out at Hooters, ending with shots fired.
One injured in shooting during fight at Hooters
Jayden Goodman
UPDATE: Horry County child found safe
Charles Edward Quick, 43, was arrested on Thursday.
Man arrested for sex crimes involving a minor
Active crime scene of reported stabbing at Watts Landing in Hampstead
Identities released of two people fatally stabbed in Hampstead area; suspect makes first court appearance
The Wilmington community honors the life of Demetrius Greene 25 years after his death.
Wilmington community honors Demetrius Greene 25 years after his death

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. evening, Feb. 19, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. evening, Feb. 19, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. evening, Feb. 19, 2022
First Alert Forecast: Chilly and dry weekend, next warm-up not far away
Your First Alert Forecast for Fri. evening Feb. 18, 2022
First Alert Forecast: turning chilly, briefly
Cooler weather for the weekend in SE NC
Your First Alert Forecast for Fri. evening Feb. 18, 2022