Area law enforcement partners with agencies to reduce alcohol offenses

NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) - Several area law enforcement agencies partnered with Alcohol Law Enforcement and State Highway Patrol to better police businesses selling alcohol.

“We are proud to combine our efforts in making North Carolina businesses and communities safer,” said Alcohol Law Enforcement Director Bryan House. “Operations like this demonstrate the great relationship we have with our state and local law enforcement partners.”

Law enforcement agencies in Shallotte, Leland, and Holden Beach were part of the effort. Across the state, authorities charged 350 individuals on more than 700 alcohol, drug, weapon and driving offenses. Local governments in those areas along with the city of Wilmington also aided in the effort.

Due to an increase in alcohol-related crashes and underage fatalities, the collaborative event aimed to increase roadway safety around ABC-licensed businesses.

Eight search warrants led to the seizure of various controlled substances and 13 firearms. Of the 798 charges, 64 were felony charges, 101 were alcoholic beverage-related charges, 182 were drug-related charges and 292 were motor vehicle charges. Ten impaired drivers were taken off the road.

A dozen ABC-permitted businesses were found to be in violation of state laws and regulations. Reports documenting those violations will go to the North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission. The reports could result in fines, suspensions or permit revocations.

“The State Highway Patrol is once again proud to collaborate with our partners at the NC Alcohol Law Enforcement Division,” said Colonel Freddy L. Johnson, Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol. “Our combined missions focused on saving lives and protecting property make our state a safer place for all to live, work and thrive in.”

Other agencies involved in the operation included North Carolina State Highway Patrol, North Carolina Probation and Parole, Asheboro Police Department, Lexington Police Department, Rocking Mount Police Department, Cornelius Police Department, Huntersville Police Department, Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, Mecklenburg County ABC Board Law Enforcement, Davidson Police Department, and Henderson Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.