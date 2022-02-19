Wilmington community honors Demetrius Greene 25 years after his death

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - February 16, 1997 is a day D’April Greene will never forget. Her 8-year-old son, Demetrius, was killed by a stray bullet while sitting in the car anxiously waiting for a ride to the toy store. Now, 25 years later, D’April is proud to see the legacy her son has left behind.

“Here lately, I’ve been kind of lacking support and I was glad to see the support that did come out today,” said Greene. “I was very thankful and grateful.”

[Crimes of the Cape Fear: 25th anniversary of Shan Carter murders]

Members of the community gathered Friday afternoon at the park in Wilmington named after Demetrius to celebrate his life. Greene says her focus is now on building a brighter future for children in Wilmington, especially those who have felt the impacts of gun violence in the community.

Greene wants to start a nonprofit organization called “Thrive.”

“I want to have a center that I want all children to come to that have been through something like my children have been through because I feel like we are a little different from everybody else, but we can still thrive,” Greene said.

A quarter-century after her son’s death, Greene continued her mission to help local children thrive by handing out $25 gift cards to 25 children in attendance at the celebration of life event.

“That’s just something that came from the bottom of my heart because it was his 25th anniversary yesterday and I just wanted to make sure at least 25 kids [were] gifted with $25 gift cards,” Greene said.

Among the dozens of people using their Friday afternoon to reflect on how Demetrius’ death changed the community was District Attorney Ben David, who took the case to trial.

“I could not know when we were giving voice to Demetrius Greene in that closing argument that it would be what it is today, which has grown into something really beautiful,” said David.

With that beauty however, comes lessons David says still need to be learned.

“We’re still seeing that violence today in the port city and 25 years on we are here as a community to say, ‘Little Papa means too much to forget his legacy’,” David said.

Shan Carter, the man found guilty of killing Demetrius and two others, remains on death row.

Greene, David, and the rest of the community hope Demetrius’ legacy is more than a park named in his honor or a celebration of his life. The hope his legacy will be the continued efforts from everyone to make sure a tragedy like Demetrius’ death never happens again.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.