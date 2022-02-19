Senior Connect
Missing Horry County child may be headed to Wilmington

Jayden Goodman
Jayden Goodman(HCPD)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 10:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Police Department says a missing and endangered child might be headed to Wilmington.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help to help find a missing 11-year-old who may be in danger. Jayden Goodman was last seen when he ran away from home in the area of Gordon Drive at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

HCPD says is considered endangered due to his age and lower temperatures overnight.

Jayden is described as being nearly 100 pounds with brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black and red North Face jacket, black sweatpants and black boots.

Authorities later said Jayden has family in the Wilmington area in North Carolina and may have made his way there.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the HCPD at 843-248-1520.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

