Man arrested for sex crimes involving a minor

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man is behind bars and facing several charges from incidents that occurred several years ago.

Charles Edward Quick, 43, was arrested on Thursday. He is charged with first-degree rape, indecent liberties with a child and statutory sex offense with a child under the age of 15. Quick is in jail under a $750,000 secured bond.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says the charges stem from incidents with a child that happened several years ago. The case is still under investigation.

