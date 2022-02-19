Man arrested for sex crimes involving a minor

Senior Connect
Charles Edward Quick, 43, was arrested on Thursday.
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man is behind bars and facing several charges from incidents that occurred several years ago.

Charles Edward Quick, 43, was arrested on Thursday. He is charged with first-degree rape, indecent liberties with a child and statutory sex offense with a child under the age of 15. Quick is in jail under a $750,000 secured bond.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says the charges stem from incidents with a child that happened several years ago. The case is still under investigation.

