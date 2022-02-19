Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: Chilly and dry weekend, next warm-up not far away

Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. Afternoon, Feb. 18, 2022
By Gabe Ross
Updated: 57 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thanks for checking in to your First Alert Forecast this weekend. Following a late-week run at 70s, expect cooler yet seasonable 60s Saturday and unseasonably cool lower and middle 50s Sunday. Be extra cautious with outdoor flame this weekend!

Following the passage of a cold front, High pressure returns and keeps skies mostly clear and rain free. Be extra cautious with outdoor flame this weekend!

Frosty 30s are likely Saturday night, but a return to the 70s comes soon. Catch those details in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, any time you like and for any location you choose, tap into a full ten-day outlook on your WECT Weather App. The app is and will always be a free download for your device!

