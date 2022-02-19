Senior Connect
Cape Fear Cooking: Get Cozy With This Simple Soup Recipe

When making tomato soup, go ahead and put together a grilled cheese sandwich or crusty piece of bread to sop up all the flavors
By Corey Preece
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 8:17 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As the weather slowly starts to warm, there are still cold days ahead in the forecast. And with those chilly days, nothing soothes the soul better than a warm bowl of soup...especially when it is this easy to make.

Chef Gwen Gulliksen from the GLOW Academy of Wilmington stopped by the WECT Kitchen to share one of her personal favorites, a “Cream of Tomato Soup” recipe. Of course when making tomato soup, go ahead and put together a grilled cheese sandwich or crusty piece of bread to sop up all the flavors. Enjoy!

Chef Gwen’s Cream of Tomato Soup:

Ingredients for 4 Cups:

Olive Oil 2 tsp

Onion, small dice ½

Celery, small dice ¼ cup

V8, original ½ cup

Tomatoes, crushed 32oz can

Salt 1 tsp

Pepper, black ¼ tsp pinch

Worcestershire Sauce 2 tsp

Thyme, dried ½ tsp

Cream, heavy ¼ cup

Cooking Instructions:

1. In a soup pot, heat the olive oil and sauté the onion, celery and carrot until soft on medium high heat – approximately 10 mins.

2. Add the V8, crushed tomatoes, salt, pepper, Worcestershire sauce and dried thyme – bring to a boil then immediately turn down to a simmer for 5-10 mins.

3. Just before serving, stir in the heavy cream.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

