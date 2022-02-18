Senior Connect
WPD investigating armed robbery of convenience store

The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people wanted for questioning in connection to an armed robbery.(WPD)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people wanted for questioning in connection to an armed robbery.

According to a tweet from the WPD, the incident took place at the Safe Way Food Mart at 3316 Wilshire Blvd. shortly after 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

Officials say both men were armed with handguns and they left the store with an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609 or send a message to 847411 using the keyword WPDNC.

Posted by Wilmington, NC Police Department on Friday, February 18, 2022

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

