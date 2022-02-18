Senior Connect
Week of Feb. 14: Mystery ‘volunteers’ checking voting records, upcoming joint city-council meeting

Port City Politics
By Michael Praats
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Port City Politics is a podcast collaboration between WECT and WHQR. Every two weeks, WECT’s investigative reporter Michael Praats and WHQR’s News Director Ben Schachtman will break down the latest happenings in local politics.

On this edition, we discuss the case of an elderly Brunswick County couple that was visited by unidentified ‘volunteers,’ who wanted to enter their home and verify their voting history — and how it’s related to larger concerns, and conspiracies, about voting integrity. Plus, a look ahead to next week’s planned meeting between New Hanover County commissioners and City Council members.

First up, Eliza and John Sloan of Brunswick County were confused — and concerned — when two women came to their house demanding to verify voting records. They weren’t government employees, apparently, and didn’t identify themselves as being part of any other organization. The Sloans felt targeted — but by who? And why?

Then, we look ahead to next week’s conversation between elected leaders from New Hanover County and the City of Wilmington. On the agenda: funding for affordable housing and public transportation. Both of these conversations have been going on for a long, long time — and without much resolution, so while we can be reasonably sure what will get discussed it remains anyone’s guess whether officials will be able to move the ball forward.

