Suicide rate among young African Americans causes concern, sparks discussion

Cheslie Kryst, a Charlotte native, won the Miss USA pageant back in 2019 as Miss North Carolina. She was also an entrepreneur, a host on EXTRA and an attorney.(Photo provided by Poyner Spruill)
By Zach Solon
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The recent death of former Miss USA, Cheslie Kryst, is shedding new light on deaths by suicide. Suicide was the second leading cause of death among African Americans in 2019, according to the Office of Minority Health at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Crystal Pellom is the Director of Equity and Inclusion for the Coastal Horizons Center. She says that statistic is concerning, and knows people are dealing with heightened stressors over the course of the pandemic.

“Without adequate support and care, people deal with [issues] the best way they can, and unfortunately that’s not always the healthiest way and, so, that’s why I think we’re still seeing a rise in suicidal attempts and ideation among African Americans.”

Pellom adds that while more people have come forward to find help in recent months, there are still obstacles standing between people seeking help and the resources that can help them.

“Those barriers still remain, right?” Pellom asked. “Access to care, affordability of care, and even convenience of care. For so long, African Americans have not been able to prioritize their well-being to keep up with other social determinants of their health.”

Studies also show that Black men are four times more likely to commit suicide compared to Black women. Pellom hopes the stigma surrounding men’s mental wellness will soon be a thing of the past.

“I think we’re seeing people more than ever just stating claim to ‘Yes, this affects me and it affects me differently than, maybe, my neighbor’,” Pellom said.

She says nowadays, a major trend among people speaking up is the stress and pressure brought on from technology and social media.

“When we have a window into what everyone else is doing, the comparative mindset of ‘Oh my gosh, I could be doing more, I could be doing better, I’m not where I need to be.’ That brings a lot of undue stress and anxiety and sometimes it’s hard to shake,” Pellom said

If you are struggling, help is available. The National Suicide Prevention lifeline is open 24/7. You can call 800-273-8255. There’s also an online chat option.

Beginning July 16, three-digit dialing for the lifeline will be available by calling 988.

