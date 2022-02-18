Study finds e-cigarettes are less effective for quitting smoking

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - We all know the health risks of smoking cigarettes, from lung cancer to emphysema there’s no shortage of data and research showing the problems smoking can cause. That’s why over the past several decades, smoking cessation has been a priority for doctors and even smokers wanting to reduce those risks.

Vapes and e-cigarettes have been touted as a healthier alternative to smoking, but researchers show it’s actually a less effective tool than other methods.

Electronic cigarettes have not been available that long, meaning long-term data on their health effects is limited, but a new study shows when compared to things like nicotine patches or gum, the idea that they help smokers quit, goes up in smoke.

There was some effectiveness when it comes to quitting smoking using e-cigarettes.

However, the study found that 15% of the people who used them for this purpose, ended up becoming daily users of e-cigarettes.

It’s not necessarily a safer option as nicotine in general is linked to negative health effects as well.

In fact, researchers found that e-cigarettes had the same effectiveness as smokers who simply switched to different tobacco products like cigars or chewing tobacco.

You might not know it, but behavior plays a big role in smoking addiction. From having a cigarette with your coffee, to smoking when youre stressed, the simple act of bringing a cigarette to your mouth can be addicting.

Alyssa Dittner is a complex disease navigator for Novant Health explains why patches or gum might be more effective.

“Still emulating the same motion of the oral hand fixation, I think that just carries on that cigarette feeling and equal the same amount of nicotine that they are getting,” she said.

There’s also health risks associated with nicotine in general.

“It still does the same thing because it still has nicotine, people are still consuming that nicotine and that is what heart failure and COPD stem from,” Dittner said.

Of course with any addiction, people will struggle and possibly even relapse, but if you do want to quit, there are effective ways to do it. You can check out the resources provided at QuitlineNC.

