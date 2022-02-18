Pat McCrory calls inflation, economy the biggest issues of current senate campaign

Pat McCrory, GOP candidate for North Carolina's senate seat in the 2022 election, says the economy and inflation are the biggest issues of the current campaign.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Pat McCrory, one of the republican candidates running to succeed North Carolina’s senior U.S. Senator Richard Burr in the 2022 election, says the current rate of inflation facing millions of Americans is the biggest issue of the current campaign.

“Every new dollar that comes in from the federal government, that is debt, any basic 101 Economy course will tell you, you’re going to cause inflation,” said McCrory, who served as mayor of Charlotte for 14 years before winning a four-year term as Governor of North Carolina. “Everyone has been warning the Biden administration about that, and they’ve ignored it because of the short-term political gain to give free money. One thing I didn’t do as governor, and as mayor, was give anything for free. Because when you offer something for free, someone has to pay for it either now or later. I’m more worried about the next generation than I am the next election.”

McCrory also voiced concern over the approach the current administration is taking with regards to the crisis involving Russia and Ukraine.

‘As a US senator, whether there’s a republican or democrat in the oval office, you’ve got to let the oval office speak as one voice for the United States of America,” McCrory said. “The dilemma is, the voice has been extremely inconsistent coming from the state department, the defense department and the oval office. With all due respect to our current president, he has now shown the competency that is required for that office. I think we saw that in Afghanistan, and I think [Russian President Vladimir] Putin sees a very weak person in the oval office, which causes me great concern. What the senate ought to be doing is demanding from the oval office, very transparently, ‘Okay, these are our options, and if Russia does this, this is what we are going to do’, and get approval from the senate to do just that, as opposed to the other way around. You can’t have one hundred senators running foreign policy. I wouldn’t have done that with Reagan or Trump or Bush or Clinton. You’ve got to have the oval office take the lead, but they’ve got to give direction and transparency to the senate and the people of the United States of America.”

The full interview with Pat McCrory covered several other issues, including the Environmental Protection Agency’s handling of GenX, offshore wind farms, House Bill 2 and decreasing crime.

WECT has reached out to other leading candidates for the republican nomination in the U.S. Senate race and will conduct similar interviews with those candidates should they accept the invitation.

