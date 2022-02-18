Senior Connect
Morehead City church pledges to cover funeral expenses of all plane crash victims

A vigil was held Tuesday night in Atlantic.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A Morehead City church says it will cover the funeral expenses of all eight people killed in last weekend’s plane crash off Drum Inlet.

The First United Methodist Church said its congregation “stands in compassionate support for those grieving”.

Eight people died on Sunday when their private plane crashed some three miles off the coast. Four of those on board were 10th graders at East Carteret High School who were returning from a duck hunting trip in Hyde County.

The funeral fund set up by the church is one of several that are underway to help the families in this tragedy.

So far, two of the bodies have been positively identified.

The funeral for Noah Styron will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday at Cedar Island United Methodist Church. Arrangements for Michael “Daily” Shepherd are still pending, according to the funeral home.

