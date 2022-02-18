Man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter in fatal shooting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A 63-year-old Wilmington man was sentenced to prison Thursday after pleading guilty in connection to a fatal shooting last year.

Michael Lynn Nelma pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in New Hanover Superior Court. He was sentenced to between 64 and 89 months in prison for killing 30-year-old Robert Shorter, Jr. outside of Nelma’s home on Walnut Street in the early morning hours of March 13, 2021.

“Upon the return to his home at 12:30 a.m. Nelma heard Mr. Shorter and an unknown man arguing,” a news release from the District Attorney’s Office states. “Shortly after this Nelma heard a noise in his backyard and saw Mr. Shorter holding a knife in one hand and a brick in another. Mr. Shorter left Nelma’s backyard and proceeded to set fire to a chair on Nelma’s porch. After Nelma put out the fire, Mr. Shorter lit an item on fire and threw it at Nelma.

“Mr. Shorter then began to leave the premises saying the Nelma wouldn’t sleep in his house tonight. Nelma went inside his house, retrieved a gun, and fired down the sidewalk, hitting Mr. Shorter approximately 50 yards away. Nelma then proceeded to call the police.”

Officers later located fire damage to a chair on Nelma’s front porch and a burning bicycle seat in the yard. A knife was located near Shorter.

Nelma said he had meant to shoot over Shorter’s head to scare him away and did not mean to kill him.

Shorter’s mother gave a statement and said she forgave Nelma, but that she was never going to forget what he did. She also lamented the fact that this was the third son she has had to bury.

The District Attorney’s Office said that If Nelma complies with the prerequisites of advanced supervised release, his sentence may be reduced to a minimum of 38 months in prison.

