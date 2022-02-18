Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Lawmakers remember Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn

Hagedorn died Thursday after a battle with kidney cancer.
Lawmakers remember Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn
Lawmakers remember Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The passing of Rep. Jim Hagedorn (R-MN) is leading several lawmakers to share messages of sympathy and support for the Hagedorn family.

In a statement, former President Donald Trump called Hagedorn “a strong and effective legislator for the great people of Southern Minnesota.”

The 59-year-old congressman lost his battle with kidney cancer on Thursday.

In a tweet, Senator Tina Smith (D-MN) shared, “no one should be taken away from us at such a young age.”

Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) recalled Hagedorn’s push for “critical infrastructure projects, like Highway 15 that have made life better for the people in our state.”

Congressmen Tom Emmer (R-MN) called Hagedorn “a dear friend.”

Representative Tim Burchett (R-TN) tweeted “He was a genuine person.”

In a statement, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said, “the whole House joins Minnesotans and the Hagedorn family in mourning the loss of Congressman Jim Hagedorn.”

Hagedorn represented Minnesota’s first district and began serving his first term in 2019.

He was the son of former Congressman Tom Hagedorn (R-MN) who served from 1975-83.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Active crime scene of reported stabbing at Watts Landing in Hampstead
Identities released of two people fatally stabbed in Hampstead area; suspect makes first court appearance
Teens feared lost who were on the plane that crashed off Carteret County
Carteret County suspends search, two bodies positively identified
The NHC Sheriff’s Office made three arrests and seized narcotics and firearms. (Pictured from...
Investigations by NHC Sheriff’s Office leads to seizure of narcotics and firearms
Governor Roy Cooper
Cooper encourages schools, local governments to end mask mandates
Jodie Smith tried her luck on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $819,879 jackpot.
Wilmington woman wins $819,879 Cash 5 jackpot

Latest News

Lawmakers remember Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn
Lawmakers remember Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn
Pat McCrory, former governor of North Carolina and mayor of Charlotte, is running for the U.S....
Pat McCrory calls inflation, economy the biggest issues of current senate campaign
2022 U.S. senate candidate Pat McCrory interview
Limits to lawmaker stock trading
Stock trading ban in Congress gains momentum