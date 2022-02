WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Take note if you commute through the Isabel Holmes Bridge: one of its lanes will be closed during the day from Monday, Feb. 28 to Friday, March 4.

The lane will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. so crews can inspect the bridge. NCDOT asks that you take extra caution when driving around workers.

