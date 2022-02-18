Kure Beach man arrested in connection to stabbing

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A 37-year-old Kure Beach man was arrested in connection to a stabbing on Wednesday.

Kure Beach Police Department officials were dispatched in response to a reported assault at the 100 block of Hanby Avenue. Officials found a man with a puncture wound near his chest. EMS transported the injured man to the New Hanover Regional Medical Center for further treatment.

Gladwyn Taft Russ IV was arrested and charged with Assault With a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury and is now held at the New Hanover County Jail with a $40,000 secured bond.

