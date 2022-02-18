Groundbreaking date set for new Food Bank

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina is getting a new home. Groundbreaking for the new facility, which will be called the nCino Hunger Solution Center, will take place Thursday, Feb. 24 at 1:30 p.m.

The five-acre tract is located at 1000 Greenfield St. The property was purchased by the Food Bank in 2020 and was the first step to address urgent food insecurity in Brunswick, Columbus, New Hanover, and Pender counties.

The new 35,000 square foot facility will provide the infrastructure and space to reach more people in the Cape Fear region.

“One of our largest obstacles to food access for more of our friends and neighbors has been insufficient space,” said Beth Gaglione, Wilmington Branch Director for the Food Bank. “Breaking ground and beginning construction on the new facility brings us one step closer to nourishing more people and expanding our work to build solutions to end hunger.”

The new facility will accommodate substantially more dry food and will provide 80% more freezer and cooler space, significantly increasing distribution of fresh, healthy foods such as produce, meat, and dairy items.

Improved accommodations and building access will better serve leaders from the over 100 partner agencies who distribute the food and non-food essentials received from the Food Bank at Wilmington.

Plans for the new site will also include expanded programming in workforce development and health education, a community garden, and access to fresh, healthy food for nearby residents.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.