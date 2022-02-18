Furniture, household items needed to help WHA families displaced by mold issues

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New and gently used furniture and household items are are needed to help more than 150 local families displaced because of extensive mold issues in their homes.

The collection drive is being organized by a collaboration of organizations including the Wilmington Housing Authority, the Resiliency Task Force, Good Shepherd Center, Leading into New Communities (LINC), City of Wilmington, and New Hanover County.

“As we work diligently to return these families in our community to permanent homes, we are asking the community to help us provide them with needed furnishings to replace what was ruined by mold,” said Chief Diversity and Equity Officer Linda Thompson. “Our community is amazing at rallying around those who need assistance, and this is one of those times. Please consider donating your new or gently used furniture and household items so these families can move back in and make their place feel like home again.”

Monetary donations are also being accepted. Click here for information about how to donate.

Items from the list below can be dropped off at the old city fire station at 3933 Princess Place Drive, Wilmington, at the following times:

Wednesday, February 23, from 1–7 p.m.

Saturday, February 26, from 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Saturday, March 26, from 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Currently, items can not be accepted at any other times until additional dates and times are announced here.

Gently used or new items being accepted:

Sofas, Love seats, Arm chairs

Coffee tables, End tables

Lamps, Bookshelves

Dining tables, Dining chairs

Bed frames, Nightstands, Dressers

Kitchen and cooking utensils, Dishes

Cups and glasses, Mugs

Pots and pans

Baking sheets, Baking pans

Small appliances (coffee pots, microwaves, etc.)

New items being accepted:

Pillows

Bedding (new sheets, comforters, blankets, etc. – all sizes)

Mattresses (all sizes)

Towels, Washcloths

Cleaning supplies

Toiletries

Paper goods (toilet paper, paper towels, etc.)

According to the news release, “clothing, décor, rugs, electronics, large appliances and toys, along with furniture that is broken, torn, badly stained, has pet damage or smells unpleasant cannot be accepted.”

For more information call the New Hanover County Office of Diversity and Equity at (910)798-7430.

