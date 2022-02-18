First Alert Forecast: turning chilly, briefly

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Friday! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a gusty, showery cold front quickly passing through the Cape Fear Region. Expect skies to dry Friday afternoon and remain so through Sunday. After reaching highs deep in the 70s Thursday, temperatures will fall from the 60s to near 70 for most of Friday to the chillier 30s to around 40 by first thing Saturday. Enjoy a crisp and cool weekend, friends!

Catch more details on these items, and look ahead to the next roaring warmup, in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, any time you like and for any location you choose, tap into a full ten-day outlook on your WECT Weather App. The app is and will always be a free download for your device!

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.