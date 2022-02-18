“Dreams Come True” concert to benefit local non-profit

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Three local musical groups are banding together for a concert to benefit a local non-profit. Courtney Lynn and Quinn, Striking Cooper and Stray Local will perform Friday, Feb. 25 at the Brooklyn Arts Center. All proceeds from the event will go to the Dreams Center for Arts Education.

“We just happened to get noticed by some really wonderful people who wanted to give back,” says Amy Jeffrey, the Executive Director of the Dream Center for Arts Education. “People who are supportive of the arts, supportive of children, supportive of our local non-profits and it all came together with one excellent gift for us.”

Quinn Russell of Courtney Lynn and Quinn says the bands wanted to put together a benefit concert to give back to the community. They found the Dreams Center for Arts Education the perfect fit.

“This is what the world should be about in our personal opinions as bands that are coming together to do this,” Russell says. “We want our music to mean something more than just here’s a concert that you can come see. We want it to impact the community that we live in and that we are a part of and we want to do it in a way that shows what we’re passionate about.”

The Dreams Center for Arts Education, located at 901 Fanning St., provides art classes, music lessons, pottery making classes, just to name a few. It’s open to all children at no cost.

Fundraising has been a challenge for Dreams and other non-profit organizations because of the pandemic. The executive director says its benefits like the “Dream Come True Benefit Concert” that keep the program 100 percent tuition-free.

“Its been difficult to have in-person celebrations, fundraisers, whatever, so we are really grateful and hope this kicks off a really positive trend,” Jeffrey says.

Jeffrey is confident the concert will draw a large crowd. That’s music to the ears of the three bands performing.

“This place is incredible and kids don’t always get this opportunity all the time,” Russell says.” And the fact that its free tuition is mind-blowing. And so that’s the thing that really settled it for us--that we wanted to be a part of this.”

The concert starts at 7 p.m. General admission is $10. There are tickets available for a meet and greet and pre-show entertainment that starts at 6 p.m. Those tickets are $20.

For more information on the Dreams Center for Arts Education

