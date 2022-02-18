Senior Connect
Brunswick County Courthouse renamed in honor of late Judge Ola Lewis

By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Courthouse officially has been renamed in honor of the late Judge Ola M. Lewis.

A dedication ceremony was held Friday as the building was renamed the Judge Ola M. Lewis Brunswick County Courthouse.

Judge Lewis was the longest serving female judge in the history of North Carolina. She died Dec. 29, 2019, after a battle with cancer.

Judge Lewis was appointed District County Judge in 1993 serving until 2000 when she was appointed to a Special Superior Court judgeship by Governor Jim Hunt. Judge Lewis served as senior resident superior court judge for Judicial District 13B since 2003.

During her career, she was awarded the Old North State Award in 2010, the Dogwood Award in 2017 and the Order of the Longleaf Pine in 2018.

