‘Big problems demand big solutions,’ Local leaders, advocates discuss needed investment in affordable housing

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The latest data show Southeastern North Carolina is growing rapidly, far faster than the rate the state overall is tracking.

The influx of new residents is just one factor that plays into the issue of affordable housing.

Affordability in eastern North Carolina was the topic of the Cape Fear Housing Coalition’s event Friday morning, held at UNCW’s Warwick Center. Experts presented the latest data and a panel discussion was displayed before an audience of 200 politicians, housing developers, nonprofit leaders and business owners.

The booming housing market, a global pandemic and countless hurricanes have crystalized long discussed concerns over affordable housing into a crisis that’s deepening each day.

“Being concerned about it isn’t an issue of compassion, it’s also an issue of self-interest,” said Cape Fear Housing Coalition chair Katrina Knight. “This issue doesn’t just affect the very lowest economic residents, it really increasingly affects more and more of our middle-class and in some ways, it affects all of us when people can no longer afford to live in the communities where they work, and that’s teachers, firefighters, our service sector employees.”

The data presented by UNCW’s Center for Social Impact demonstrate few occupations make enough money to be self sufficient anymore. More than half of the people who live in New Hanover County are cost burdened when it comes to housing.

Private companies and nonprofits are working to preserve and open up new units families can afford, and local governments continue to provide the gap funding to complete affordable housing projects, but so far its not been enough to move the needle.

The call to action at Friday’s summit is a big ask: $50 million from the public sector and $50 million from the private sector in 2022 to provide the resources to address the problem head on.

“About $100 million, in terms of what our focus should be, in a commitment this year of how we are finally going to move beyond discussion, move beyond throwing our hands up over the seriousness of this issue and once and for all decide we have the political will, the stomach and the commitment to do something about it,” said Knight.

Despite the magnitude of their goal, there are ideas on how to garner such support.

“The most important thing at this point would be for our community to support a housing bond. We know that the bond is only part of the solution, and a small part, but what it says is that our community is very serious about solving the crisis in affordable housing,” said Executive VP of Novant Health Dr. Philip Brown. “Big problems require big solutions. Its time to all align behind what they are and make a difference.”

A housing bond is an idea advocates are still trying to gather support for. Recent surveys show people don’t want to see taxes go up.

”I’ll be very honest about that, my concern is we will be taxing the very people that we’re trying to help. If we add a tax on someone who owns rental property, whether its 1,2, 5-- 20, they will pass it along to their tenants and it will make that property much less affordable,” said New Hanover County Commissioner Deb Hays. “What I’m looking for is to put in place viable solutions that will truly make a difference and be positive, impactful on our community and our most needed in our community.”

Communities across our state have passed housing bonds, but its not a one size fits all solution.

Most people in the affordable housing arena do agree that a solution of some kind needs to be found soon.

“It’s ok to say ’That’s not the route for our community’ but then we need, we owe it to our selves very quickly to focus on alternate strategies that are going to generate as much or more support,” said Knight. “We are ready to spend that money, we are ready to commit to it. We have the people in this room ready to go forward with it, we just have to make the commitment.”

