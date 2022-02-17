Senior Connect
WPD: Marijuana found in car of man who fled police

Tyrek Anderson
Tyrek Anderson(Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man who fled from law enforcement had marijuana in his vehicle, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

Officials say that WPD and New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Task Force units attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation around 5 p.m. on Feb. 16.

The car begin to flee officers and reportedly ran through multiple stop signs.

“The pursuit was terminated due to rush hour traffic and safety concerns,” a WPD news release states. “Patrol units followed the path that the vehicle had taken and located it unoccupied at South 22nd Street. Shortly after, the suspect was located and attempted to flee on foot. Units caught up with him and were able to arrest 23-year-old Tyrek Anderson.”

Police say a stolen gun also was located in nearby bushes and more than 234 grams of marijuana were found in Anderson’s vehicle.

Anderson has been charged with several offenses, including firearm by felon, possession of a stolen firearm, felony flee to elude and possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance.

