Wilmington woman wins $819,879 Cash 5 jackpot

Jodie Smith tried her luck on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $819,879 jackpot.
Jodie Smith tried her luck on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $819,879 jackpot.(NC Education Lottery (custom credit) | NC Education Lottery)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington women recently won more than $800,000 in the N.C. Education Lottery.

Jodie Smith tried her luck on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $819,879 jackpot.

“Smith bought her lucky Quick Pick ticket using Online Play. Her ticket matched all five numbers in the Nov. 17 drawing,” a news release states. “She claimed her prize Thursday at lottery headquarters and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $612,167.”

