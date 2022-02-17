WPD searching for 18-year-old in connection to shooting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is searching for 18-year-old Justin Hall in connection to a shooting at the Prince Mini-Mart on Jan. 21.

Per the WPD, his charges include, “Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury, Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill, Discharge a Firearm from Within an Enclosure, and Discharging a Firearm in the City Limits.”

WPD asks anybody who sees him to not approach him and to call 911 immediately. If you have information, you can contact the WPD at 910-343-3609, text 847411 with the keyword WPDNC, or use the Tip 411 app.

News Release Wilmington Police Department Thursday, February 17, 2022

