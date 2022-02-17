Senior Connect
Wilmington Fire Department saves cat from burning building

Crews saved the cat alongside a lizard and administered oxygen as needed.
Crews saved the cat alongside a lizard and administered oxygen as needed.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 8:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department saved a cat and a lizard over the weekend from a burning building.

WFD arrived at a house fire to find several people and their charred house. However, their pet cat and lizard were still trapped inside. The crew reduced the fire, saved the animals inside and administered oxygen as needed. WFD ruled the fire an accident, and the residents and pets have been displaced.

Everyone made it out safe
Everyone made it out safe(WECT)
WFD saves a kitten from a burning building
WFD saves a kitten from a burning building(WECT)

