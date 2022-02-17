Senior Connect
Thousands of racers to run in the Novant Health Wilmington NC Marathon

By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 12th annual Novant Health Wilmington NC Marathon will be held on Saturday, Feb. 26 with 3,500 runners from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The marathon is alongside the runners expo at the Wilmington Convention center running from Feb. 24-25. Both 26.2 and 13.1 mile races will begin from the Johnny Mercer Pier in Wrightsville Beach. The path leads runners across Wilmington all the way to the Live Oak Bank Pavilion.

Downtown Wilmington also will be hosting a 5k and a free kids one mile run. This year’s title sponsor is Novant Health, and the marathon presented by Wicked Weed Brewing.

“This will be a true ‘destination-to-destination race’ that runners from all over the country will appreciate,” said Race Director Tom Clifford.

To accommodate the runners, some lanes will be closed as needed for the event. You can view the full traffic details here and the map below.

Marathon Map
Marathon Map(WECT)

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

