Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Parents react after New Hanover County school board votes to lift mask mandate

Parents and students at the board of education meeting Tuesday night.
Parents and students at the board of education meeting Tuesday night.(WECT)
By Zach Solon
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 9:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Education voted Wednesday to end the district’s mask requirement for students, teachers, and staff beginning on Friday.

“It’s always about the safety of the students,” said Board Member Nelson Beaulieu. “Whether it’s mask on or mask off I think we’re talking about the same thing, which is student safety and what’s best for our kids.”

The decision comes less than 24 hours after another contentious board meeting where groups of parents shouted at members of the board to end the mask mandate.

While plenty of parents and students are happy the masks can come off, others plan to keep them on.

Melissa Blackmon’s daughter Sofie is in the fourth grade and is immunocompromised after undergoing multiple liver transplants as an infant. She is taking the advice of her daughter’s doctors at Duke University Hospital and telling her three children to keep wearing masks in the classroom.

“In our family it just adds another little scary factor because obviously we have to wear them and I think today when I explained it to my daughter she said ‘Great. everyone’s going to ask me why I’m masked again.’,” Blackmon said.

Blackmon hopes her daughter’s classmates and their parents will take other’s into consideration when deciding whether to wear a mask to school.

“I just wish people would understand that there’s a small amount of those children out there, but they are pretty special and they deserve everything that we can give them to keep them healthy,” said Blackmon.

On the other hand, students like fifth-grader Tanner Flewwellin say they are ready for the mandate to end and see their friends’ full faces again.

“I’d just tell them to take these masks off of us so we can see our friends, and our friends can see us as who we are instead of who we are with masks on our nose and on our face,” Flewwellin said Tuesday.

Meanwhile, other parents hope their students will be willing to keep their masks on for an extra sense of safety.

“I think about the fact that she had eight surgeries total and they wore masks during surgery,” said Blackmon. “So, I guess if we have to trust doctors to wear masks, I believe that they do work and we’re just hopeful that they do. Whether or not some other people believe it, we’re hopeful that they do.”

Blackmon understands why parents and students are ready to get rid of the mask mandate, but believes masks have helped to keep her daughter and the rest of her family healthy through the long course of the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephanie Fulcher & Hunter Parks
PLANE CRASH: ENC businessman & girlfriend on board flight
Teens on plane that crashed near Outer Banks
UPDATE: Sheriff says fuselage found, remains recovered
Kids on plane that crashed near Outer Banks
Family members share names of those on board plane that crashed near Outer Banks
The Sloans say that two women came to their door, asking to verify voter information and were...
Brunswick family left with questions following unexpected visit from ‘volunteers’ asking about voting records
UNCW Athletic Director Jimmy Bass has relieved woman’s basketball head coach Karen Barefoot of...
UNCW relieves women’s basketball coach Karen Barefoot of her duties

Latest News

WECT News at 10:30
The crash happened at 5:10 p.m. near mile marker 88, which is near Hargrave Road in Lexington.
Pilot dies after plane crashes on I-85, collides with tractor-trailer in Davidson County
Autopsy results show five-year-old Paitin Fields died from strangulation and was also a victim...
Man charged in Paitin Fields’ murder to make first court appearance
New Hanover County opened their new testing site at 1507 Greenfield Street on Wednesday.
NHC COVID positivity rate dropping, still higher than state’s percentage