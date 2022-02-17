Narcotics investigations by NHC Sheriff’s Office leads to seizure of nearly 7,000 fentanyl pills

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Two investigations by the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office led to three arrests and the seizure of 6,900 fentanyl pills in February.

A vehicle stop by NHCSO Vice and Narcotics unit of a car traveling from South Carolina To New Hanover County on February 9, 2022, led to two arrests and the seizure of a loaded pistol, approximately 60 grams of methamphetamine, and approximately 1 gram of heroin.

Levi Wells, a 29-year-old male, and Barbara Lund, a 37-year-old female are charged with numerous trafficking methamphetamine charges as well as heroin and firearm charges.

Wells is a convicted felon and was given no bond. Lund, who is a repeat offender, received a $500,000 secured bond.

On February 15th, a search warrant was served by the NHCSO Vice and Narcotics unit at 108 Mishoe Rd during a methamphetamine trafficking investigation.

Detectives recovered approximately 75 grams of methamphetamine, 50 Xanax pills, heroin, marijuana, and two firearms. One of the firearms recovered was reported stolen from the Wilmington Police Department; the other firearm recovered had an altered/removed serial number.

Jeremy Greene, a 34-year-old male from Castle Hayne was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine, possession with the intent to sell and deliver, manufacture schedule II, possession of heroin, possession of firearm by a felon, and alter/remove permanent serial number.

Greene is currently being held at the New Hanover County Detention Facility under no bond.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.