Moores Creek National Battlefield to hold 246th anniversary event

By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CURRIE, N.C. (WECT) - Moores Creek National Battlefield will be commemorate the 246th Anniversary of the Battle of Moores Creek Bridge on Saturday, Feb. 26, and Sunday, Feb. 27.

“Park staff, park partners, volunteers, and other living historians will be offering a variety of programs and demonstrations throughout the weekend,” according to a news release,

The event, which is free and open to the public, will begin with a wreath laying ceremony at 10 a.m. on Feb. 26.

“Demonstrations and programs will include battle commemoration programs at 12 and 3:30 pm on both days, performances by the Tryon Palace Fife and Drum Corps on Sunday Feb. 27, as well as playing 18th century toys and games, blacksmithing, writing with quill and ink, candle making, Loyalist and Patriot programs, guided tours, and so much more,” the new release states.

Ranger Bert Dunkerly will provide a program on Feb. 26 at 1 p.m. and Feb. 27 at 2 p.m.

For more information, go to www.facebook.com/moorescreeknps or www.nps.gov/mocr.

