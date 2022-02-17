Major upgrades planned for some of Wilmington’s busiest intersections

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington’s population has been steadily growing for decades, but growth in the Port City has skyrocketed since the start of the pandemic. One study conducted last year by United Van Lines tracking migration patterns named Wilmington the number one city in the country for inbound moves.

All the new people living here mean more cars on our already congested roadways. WECT met with the North Carolina Department of Transportation to get an update on planned intersection improvements at some of the areas busiest intersections.

Military Cutoff & Eastwood Road - traffic engineers are planning a grade-separated quadrant design to improve traffic flow at this intersection. Crews will build a bridge to move Eastwood Road traffic over Military Cutoff. This is a two-phased project, which will begin with the construction of the Drysdale Drive Extension, being put out for bids next week. Once completed, the Drysdale Drive extension should help improve traffic flow, and give drivers a place to detour around bridge construction when that phase of the project begins, around 2025.

College Road & Oleander Drive - while engineers previously considered an overpass for this heavily traveled intersection, the number of businesses that would have been negatively impacted by that road expansion prompted the DOT to change direction. The DOT is now planning an at-grade quadrant design. Instead of an overpass, engineers will expand the number of lanes on Parkway Drive. That’s the small road next to Long Leaf Park that already serves as an unofficial cut-through for drivers trying to avoid the College & Oleander intersection. Left turns at College & Oleander will be eliminated in every direction.

There will be a traffic light added at each end of Parkway Drive, and people needing to turn left will do so utilizing that road. Eliminating the traffic light time currently dedicated to people making left turns at College & Oleander will allow twice the amount of traffic travelling straight through the intersection to pass as the current pattern does in a given period of time. This intersection improvement was initially slated for 2025, but has since been pushed back to sometime after 2030 due to funding shortages.

Martin Luther King Parkway & College Road - To minimize impact to Corning and other businesses surrounding this intersection, the NCDOT is planning an overpass with a relatively small footprint, known as a Tight Urban Diamond Interchange. This will consist of a bridge for drivers travelling on North College Road to drive over Martin Luther King Parkway without needing to stop at a traffic light. Construction of the interchange is programmed for letting in 2026.

Martin Luther King Parkway & Market Street - Engineers are planning a Single Point Urban Interchange. It will allow drivers on MLK Parkway to travel unobstructed on a bridge over Market Street. All left and right turn movements at current intersection will be maintained at the new intersection beneath the bridge. This project is slated to be put out for bid in June of 2029.

Carolina Beach Road & College Road - The NCDOT is planning a continuous flow intersection design at this location, similar to what is now in place along Village Road in Leland. This is less expensive and easier to maintain than an overpass, but still greatly improves traffic flow by simultaneously allowing left turns and thru movements. This reduces the overall signal phasing lengths of time. DOT officials initially got pushback when they put this in place in Leland, but drivers have since embraced the concept.

“People were a little skeptical of how that would work and how they would be transitioning to the left side of the road. But the amount of accidents significantly decreased at that interchange. And people love it now that they’re used to it. So it’s always good to just try to keep an open mind that these are studied things that we look at, that we do look at the safety numbers, that we do look at the congestion numbers, and there’s data to back it up,” NCDOT Asst. Division Maintenance Engineer Caitlin Marks explained. The Carolina Beach/College Road improvement was previously projected to begin in 2022, but has since been pushed back to sometime after 2030 due to funding shortages.

Martin Luther King Parkway & Kerr Avenue - An overpass for this intersection has already been designed. A bridge will be constructed to allow drivers on Kerr Avenue to travel over Martin Luther King Parkway without needing to stop. Construction at this intersection improvement was initially slated for 2020, but has since been pushed back to 2028. However, if funding becomes available sooner, the project would be an easy one to move up since the design phase of the intersection improvement is essentially complete.

NC 211 Widening in Brunswick County - the largest road construction ever approved for this area was just put out for bids. The NCDOT will spend $217 million to widen NC 211 from Midway Road (NC 906) to NC 87. This should ease construction for summer beach traffic, and the growing number of year-round residents who now call Brunswick County home. Engineers eventually plan to widen NC 211 all the way to Highway 17.

Some of the intersection improvements outlined above had been scheduled to begin years ago, but had to be pushed back due to funding issues. The primary dilemma is skyrocketing construction costs. DOT officials say labor and material costs have increased dramatically, and the availability of certain building materials like steel has also slowed construction. NCDOT Division Engineer Chad Kimes used N.C. 211 widening project as an example. During planning, three years ago, the project was expected to cost $140 million. Today, due to rising prices, the project was awarded for $217 million – an increase of nearly $80 million.

“The longer that we wait to let a project, the longer that it gets to construction, those costs have risen significantly. So we programmed a project for X amount of dollars, and then as the project actually came to be let because of all the rising construction costs that we’ve seen that number is significantly higher. So we’re having to look at that and that’s leading to a lot of the [delaying] of these actual projects,” Marks added.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.